The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 833.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 329,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $208.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.76. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $240.00 price objective on Boeing in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

