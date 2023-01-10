Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,217 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $33,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 8,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 48,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 17,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $176.68 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $191.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.77. The company has a market cap of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. Cowen decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.