TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 million, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.73.
TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.
