TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TESS opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 million, a PE ratio of 72.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TESSCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.73.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $120.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.19 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 0.16%. Research analysts predict that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 117,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

