Tenset (10SET) Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tenset (10SET) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003694 BTC on major exchanges. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $116.89 million and approximately $94,552.71 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tenset has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00446665 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.86 or 0.01314156 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,470.15 or 0.31548834 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,101,773 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is 10set.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

