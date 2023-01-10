Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Telos to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Northland Securities cut shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at about $27,666,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the second quarter valued at about $13,430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Telos by 433.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 662,516 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telos by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after acquiring an additional 566,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLS opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $336.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.50. Telos has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $14.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.93 million. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

