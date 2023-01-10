Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.49

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.49 and last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
Telkom SA SOC Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.93.
About Telkom SA SOC
Telkom SA SOC Limited provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telkom SA SOC (TLKGY)
- Apexigen Stock Soars After Analyst Rating, Is It Time to Buy?
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Gets Boost From Chips Act
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Back on Board, Stock Surges
- Block Stock is a Gem Hiding in Plain Sight
- Why Camping World Rose 9% in the First Week of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Telkom SA SOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkom SA SOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.