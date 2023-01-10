TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $12.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FTI opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TechnipFMC has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. On average, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 35.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.