TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.2-16.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.86 billion.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cfra cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.40.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,963,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,148 shares in the company, valued at $13,963,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 114,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Further Reading

