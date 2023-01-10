TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.661 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 105.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.