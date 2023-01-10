Sweat Economy Price Tops $0.0118 on Major Exchanges (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0118 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $43.35 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,059,059,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,677,057,196 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

