SVB Leerink Raises bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $9.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.75.

bluebird bio Price Performance

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.36. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 559.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 220,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 186,778 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $291,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $1,267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in bluebird bio by 1,185.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 129,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

