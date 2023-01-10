Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.4% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,763,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,991,000 after acquiring an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $60,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 136.5% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 77,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

