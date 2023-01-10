Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 576 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

