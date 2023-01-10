Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,972 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,972 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 1.1% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 184.6% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in 3M by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $181.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other 3M news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

