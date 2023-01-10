Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 2.6% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Price Performance

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $79.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.