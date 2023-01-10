Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $239.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

