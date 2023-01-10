Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.42 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 3.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Genuine Parts worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $170.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.