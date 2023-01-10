Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 536,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,657 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SPHD stock opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $49.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.62.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.