Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 887 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 12.2% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of STX stock opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

