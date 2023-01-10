Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 490 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock opened at $478.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $489.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.21%.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

