Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company.

Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUJHY remained flat at $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 64,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,347. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Subaru has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of Subaru

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Subaru had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Subaru during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Subaru by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares during the period.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

