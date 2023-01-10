Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,773,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $192.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.93.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.