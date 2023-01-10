StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RIBT opened at $0.84 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.26.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $10.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 185,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at $69,000. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

