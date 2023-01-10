StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38. GigaMedia has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.32.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 71.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

GigaMedia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.