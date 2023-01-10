StockNews.com Downgrades Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $154.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.65.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

