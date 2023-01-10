StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.31. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

