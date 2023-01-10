StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of BRN opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

