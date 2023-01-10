Status Reaches Market Cap of $83.19 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, Status has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $83.19 million and $4.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00036534 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00043047 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005724 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019017 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00241208 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02116479 USD and is up 2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $7,834,459.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

