Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Up 0.9%

Stabilus S.A. (ETR:STM – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €64.20 ($69.03) and last traded at €64.20 ($69.03). Approximately 15,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.60 ($68.39).
Stabilus Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.24.
About Stabilus
Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.
