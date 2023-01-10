ssv.network (SSV) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.09 Million

ssv.network (SSV) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, ssv.network has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $153.65 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can now be purchased for approximately $13.87 or 0.00080534 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 130.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.51 or 0.00445207 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.00 or 0.01443166 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,403.80 or 0.31445870 BTC.

About ssv.network

ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. ssv.network’s official message board is medium.com/bloxstaking.

Buying and Selling ssv.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Shared Validators (SSV) is a secure and robust way to split a validator key for ETH staking between non-trusting nodes, or operators. A unique protocol that enables the distributed control and operation of an Ethereum validator. The key is split in such a way that no operator must trust the other to operate, a certain amount can go offline without affecting network performance, and no operator can take unilateral control of the network. The result is decentralization, fault tolerance, and optimal security for staking on EthereumSSV was first discussed in 2019 by Ethereum Foundation (EF) researchers Aditya Asgaonkar and Carl Beekhuizen in a theoretical paper focused on mechanisms to protect against potential modes of validator failure. Over the next year, the research group formed to include contributions from EF researcher Dankrad Feist, Collin Myers from Consensus, and Mara Schmiedt from Coinbase. In 2020, Blox Staking joined forces with the project team and a staking community grant was awarded from the EF to develop the first audited implementation of a SSV configuration. Development efforts are led internally by Blox Staking, with many contributions from the community and open public testnets.”

