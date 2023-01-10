Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Julian Challingsworth Acquires 952,344 Shares

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider Julian Challingsworth bought 952,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$61,902.36 ($42,691.28).

Julian Challingsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Julian Challingsworth acquired 8,385 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$545.03 ($375.88).

On Tuesday, December 13th, Julian Challingsworth bought 300,000 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,900.00 ($13,034.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed IT services in Australia. It offers collaboration and communication services, including integrated collaboration, voice, and video solutions with data and office technology for small businesses. The company also provides cyber security services, such as cyber managed services and solutions to corporate and enterprise customers through a 24/7 Security Operations Centre and professional service teams.

