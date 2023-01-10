Spell Token Price Up 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $64.73 million and $9.98 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spell Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,405,628,969 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spell Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spell Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spell Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

