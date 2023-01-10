SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Set to Split on Thursday, January 12th (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Thursday, January 12th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, January 12th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, January 12th.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFAX stock opened at $70.85 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFAX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

