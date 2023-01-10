Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $40.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.72 on Friday. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 815,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,679 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 144,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 19,436 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

