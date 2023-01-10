Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SI has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $58.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.18.

SI opened at $11.55 on Friday. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $162.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

