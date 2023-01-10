Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGHT. Citigroup raised their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $641.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,620,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,961,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 521,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sight Sciences by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after purchasing an additional 507,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

