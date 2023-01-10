Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $13.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 31,636 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 61,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 85.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 252,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 116,722 shares during the period. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

