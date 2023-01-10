Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $133.33 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,440.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00465518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.00923039 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00115663 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00615070 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00257181 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,038,312,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.