Siacoin (SC) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $133.33 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,440.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000442 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00465518 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019700 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.00923039 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00115663 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001739 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.27 or 0.00615070 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005743 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00257181 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,038,312,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
