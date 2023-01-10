Serum Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $61.48 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Serum has traded up 33.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

