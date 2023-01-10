Savant Capital LLC Has $11.36 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 31,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,219,258.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $1,064,298.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,219,258.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 368,835 shares of company stock valued at $128,031,799 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $349.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $362.95 and its 200-day moving average is $336.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $332.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

