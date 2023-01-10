Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of RTX opened at $99.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

