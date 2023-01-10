Sassine Ghazi Sells 29,136 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sassine Ghazi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of Synopsys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.2 %

Synopsys stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,876. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.92. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.