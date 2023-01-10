Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

