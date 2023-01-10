Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 21,882 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 21,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $138,731.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,000.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $58,359.36.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.3 %
PLYA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,728,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,039. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 327,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 17.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
