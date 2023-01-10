RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $17,488.92 on Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $17,488.92 or 1.00159070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $60.70 million and approximately $25,885.64 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,461.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.00466918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.25 or 0.00923455 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00115702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00615232 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00257228 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

