Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sector Perform

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

RYAM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

RYAM stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. 427,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.