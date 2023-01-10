Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Increased to $8.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RKT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus cut Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

RKT stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay Farner purchased 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,892,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,482,810.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 669,700 shares of company stock worth $4,733,209 over the last ninety days. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after acquiring an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,518,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,618,000 after buying an additional 122,916 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocket Companies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

