Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $7.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSKD shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Riskified to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the third quarter worth about $121,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $787.03 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.92. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.15 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

