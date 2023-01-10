Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) vs. Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Critical Review

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) and Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Finch Therapeutics Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $29.39 million 66.89 -$187.09 million ($3.18) -6.96 Finch Therapeutics Group $18.53 million 1.23 -$58.16 million ($2.25) -0.21

Risk & Volatility

Finch Therapeutics Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Revolution Medicines and Finch Therapeutics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 30.23%. Finch Therapeutics Group has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,478.95%. Given Finch Therapeutics Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Finch Therapeutics Group is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Finch Therapeutics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -829.80% -41.97% -34.02% Finch Therapeutics Group -6,431.16% -52.79% -41.29%

Summary

Revolution Medicines beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus. It is also developing FIN-211, an orally administered enriched consortia product candidate for use in the treatment of autism spectrum disorder; and TAK-524 and FIN-525, which are orally administered targeted consortia product candidates for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Skysong Innovations LLC; and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Somerville, Massachusetts.

