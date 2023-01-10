Reviewing Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) and Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Leonardo DRS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Electronics $34.48 billion 0.20 $1.11 billion $21.38 5.15 Leonardo DRS $117.24 million 5.36 $25.07 million $1.92 6.58

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Arrow Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

95.5% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Arrow Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Arrow Electronics and Leonardo DRS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Electronics 1 2 1 0 2.00 Leonardo DRS 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arrow Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.31%. Leonardo DRS has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Arrow Electronics.

Volatility and Risk

Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Electronics and Leonardo DRS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Electronics 3.93% 27.82% 7.52% Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80%

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Leonardo DRS on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products, including capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment offers computing solutions, such as datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. This segment provides access to various services, including engineering and integration support, warehousing and logistics, marketing resources, and authorized hardware and software training. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, managed service providers, contract manufacturers, and other commercial customers. Arrow Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1935 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides defense products and technologies in the land, air, sea, space, cyber and security, and commercial domains for military applications. It operates in two segments, Advanced Sensing and Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The company offers advanced sensor technologies, including infrared systems and sensors for threat detection and situational awareness; uncooled infrared systems and brownout solutions; airborne, ground vehicle mounted, and dismounted soldier electronic warfare (EW) systems; and EW software and training systems, and intelligence solutions. It also provides computing systems for ground vehicles, ships, and submarines; network and data distribution applications; sensor systems; and networked computing infrastructure on military platform. In addition, the company offers force protection systems, such as solutions for counter-unmanned aerial systems, short-range air defense systems, and active protection systems; and power control, distribution, conversion, and propulsion systems, as well as hybrid electric drive propulsion systems, energy storage, gas turbine packages, nuclear instrumentation and controls, and thermal management and refrigeration equipment. It serves the U.S. military, aerospace and defense prime contractors, government intelligence agencies, and international military customers. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Arlington, Virginia. Leonardo DRS, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Leonardo S.p.a.

